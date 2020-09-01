CrunchyRoll's Virtual Expo For 2020 Is This Weekend

CrunchyRoll's online convention, the succinctly-titled Virtual CrunchyRoll Expo 2020, is happening this weekend. You can sign up for this totally-free event at the link provided. We over here at Bleeding Cool have gotten the general line-up on events for the convention to share with you!

CrunchyRoll invites the international anime community to "explore the New Crunchy City from the comfort of their own home to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation." Here are some things that fans can come to expect from Virtual CrunchyRoll Expo this year:

A huge lineup of guests including the legendary horror artist Junji Ito , as well as creative staff and voice actors from Crunchyroll Original series like "The God of High School," "EX-ARM," "GIBIATE," and "Noblesse" as well as "Dr. STONE" among many others.

, as well as creative staff and voice actors from Crunchyroll Original series like "The God of High School," "EX-ARM," "GIBIATE," and "Noblesse" as well as "Dr. STONE" among many others. World and domestic U.S. premieres of both the monstrous "GIBIATE" episode 9 and the first five minutes of the Crunchyroll Originals series "Noblesse."

Crunchyroll Games to showcase exclusive gameplay content and announcements alongside the game developers and creative staff of NextNinja, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Gaudium, the studio behind the upcoming Crunchyroll Game, "Grand Alliance."

Panels will be available to stream live in the Theater District at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, and will be uploaded to the V-CRX On-Demand section periodically throughout the weekend to ensure fans can catch up on any of the action they might have missed.

There will be plenty of other fantastic events at Virtual CrunchyRoll Expo 2020 as well, and to top it off, the staff and crew of the One Piece anime will be there as well! Plus, CrunchyRoll Store will also "be releasing tropical-themed apparel celebrating V-CRX 2020 later this week. Fans should stay tuned to crunchyrollexpo.com for more information."

Virtual CrunchyRoll Expo 2020 will be conducted between Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th, on the CrunchyRoll Expo website. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below!