Crystal Lake: Peacock, A24, Fuller Set Friday the 13th Prequel Series

Back before Jason Vorhees grew up and experimented with one-holed burlap sacks before donning his infamous hockey mask, his mother, Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer in the original film), was making camp counselors pay in the very first Friday the 13th film. Well, it appears we're going to learn a lot more about her backstory, or maybe the backstory on the campsite itself, with Peacock teaming with A24 and writer, showrunner & executive producer Bryan Fuller for the expanded prequel series Crystal Lake. Though details on the project are being kept under wraps, Fuller made it clear that visiting this universe is something they've wanted to do since they were a kid. "I discovered 'Friday the 13th' in the pages of 'Famous Monsters' magazine when I was 10 years old, and I have been thinking about this story ever since," Fuller shared in a statement. "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope, and I'm thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It's a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."

Fuller is set to write and serve as showrunner for Peacock's Crystal Lake and will also executive produce alongside A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian (with A24 serving as the producing studio). "Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history, and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake," shared Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise."