CSI: Vegas Gets CBS Series Order; William Petersen, Jorja Fox Return

A little more than a month after news came down that CBS was close to giving a direct-to-series order for CSI: Vegas, the network made it official on Wednesday. Original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their respective roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in the sequel series to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the new series finds Petersen and Fox joined by Paula Newsome (Barry), Matt Lauria (Little Birds), Mel Rodriguez (On Becoming a God In Central Florida), and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)- with original cast member Wallace Langham returning as Hodges. Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Uta Briesewitz directing the series-opener and executive producing the first episode.

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators in CSI: Vegas must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The new team will consist of new Vegas CSIs and the medical examiner who works with them. Here's a look at who will reportedly be making up the team.

Maxine (possibly Newsome) is the new head of the Vegas Crime Lab: a former basketball coach, she is a top-flight scientist and a leader in the field of genetics. Recently divorced, she struggles with her son's opioid addiction. Josh (possibly Lauria) is a Level III CSI who is typically the lead investigator on cases and has a knack for crime scene reconstruction. Vegas born and bred, he comes from a family of small-time crooks and scammers. Allie is an immigrant who followed her dreams to Las Vegas. She is a young Level II CSI with a bright future and a sunny disposition. Allie (possibly Dhillon) is a bonafide genius: a double Harvard whiz kid with a Ph.D. in forensic archaeology. Chris is an up-and-coming Level 2 CSI. He's a private school kid who started out in a white coat and worked his way into the field. Now, he's a lab rat set free. Hugo (possibly Rodriguez) has been Head Medical Examiner for three years now, and has an endless fascination with the bodies that find their way onto his slab, with the morgue serving as his "happy place."

Created by Anthony Zuiker, the series took viewers inside a Las Vegas Police Department's crime-scene investigations unit to showcase the way physical evidence can be used to solve crimes. Joining Petersen and Fox during the show's original run were Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, and Paul Guilfoyle. Petersen's Dr. Gilbert "Gil" Grissom was followed in the lead role by Laurence Fishburne, and then Ted Danson. Tracey, Briesewwitz, Petersen, Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Cynthia Chvatal will executive produce.