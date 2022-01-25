CSI: Vegas – Jorja Fox Not Returning; "Can't Split Sara and Grissom"

When CBS announced that CSI: Vegas would be returning for a second season but without William Petersen's Gil Grissom, fans were wondering if Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle would return or join Grissom for a return to life outside of the constant doom-n-gloom. Fox answered that very question on Tuesday via Twitter, confirming that she will not be returning. "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara," Fox wrote over the course of three tweets, making the point that Sara & Gil deserved a life together off-camera.

"Hey, all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together. Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show," Fox write in a tweet thread earlier today confirming that she would not be returning for a second season:

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. (1) — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, back in December 2021 when news of a second season was first announced.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIkCYP2HxFw

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.