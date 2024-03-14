Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, Jeff Schaffer, larry david, Lori Loughlin

Curb Your Enthusiasm Dir on Recruiting Lori Loughlin to Parody Herself

Curb Your Enthusiasm director and writer Jeff Schaffer on how the series recruited Lori Loughlin to parody herself in art imidating life.

Article Summary Lori Loughlin joins 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' S12 to parody her scandal.

Jeff Schaffer discusses Loughlin's episode and season arc relevance.

Loughlin's competitive streak emerges during a golf game with Larry David.

The role was penned specifically for Loughlin, enhancing the episode.

Lori Loughlin would probably love to put the controversy that cost her proper Fuller House closure, behind her having served her penitence for her role in Operation Varsity Blues (with her spouse Mossimo Giannulli), the 2019 college admissions scandal where parents paid fixers to get their children into top U.S. universities. The actress resumed her career after her release in 2020. At the very least, it was an opportunity HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm wanted to see if the actress could laugh at herself, and much to their surprise, the gamble pulled off as a surprise in their 12th and final season in the episode "The Gettysburg Address" that found lead Larry David (playing a fictional version of himself) fights to give Loughlin a chance to play golf since she's been blackballed from all Los Angeles country clubs due to the scandal. Director and writer Jeff Schaffer spoke on how it happened and how it ties to season 12's arc.

How Curb Your Enthusiasm Got Lori Loughlin to Show Her Competitive Side

"On the show, Larry has had an infinite number of chances," Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter. "How the Greenes let him back in their house is a mystery. Yet when Susie [played by Susie Essman] has a dinner party, there he is! Larry is an uncancellable Blarney Stone. Maybe by rubbing Larry, it works for everyone else." What we discover after David's successful fight is that he partners with Loughlin in a game, but finds out the hard way the cost of her overly competitive nature and subsequent cheating.

"This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman. But it's not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori," says Schaffer of how the story came together. "She makes the episode. I'm so glad she wanted to do it." Curb Your Enthusiasm airs Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!