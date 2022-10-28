Dahmer Victims' Families, Friends Reached Out To; No Response: Murphy

As the streaming numbers for Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan & Netflix's Evan Peters & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continue to climb, so does the debate over whether the limited series is a meaningful attempt to tell the story of Dahmer's victims and not just the killer's story, or another attempt to profit off of the "serial killer craze." During an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Murphy addressed the criticism that the victims' families weren't consulted, responding the production "reached out to 20, around 20, of the victims' families and friends," but "not a single person responded to us in that process."

It's something that we researched for a very long time," Murphy shared when asked how they approached the limited series when it came to telling the story from the victims' perspectives. "And we- over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it — we reached out to 20, around 20, of the victims' families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people. And not a single person responded to us in that process. So we relied very, very heavily on our incredible group of researchers who… I don't even know how they found a lot of this stuff. But it was just like a night and day effort to us trying to uncover the truth of these people." As for Nash-Betts' rightfully questioning why a memorial was never built in honor of Dahmer's victims, Murphy agreed and offered to fund such a project. "Anything that we could do to get that to happen, you know, I would even be happy to pay for it myself. I do think there should be something," Murphy shared. "And we're trying to get a hold of people to talk about that. I think there's some resistance because they think the park would attract people who are interested in paying homage to the macabre… but I think something should be done."

Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin (101 only) executive produce, with Rashad Robinson (President of Color Of Change) serving as a consulting producer.