Dan Da Dan Season 1 Eps. 11/12 Review: Epic Finale, Killer Cliffhanger

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Season 1 E11: "First Love" and E12: "Let's Go to the Cursed House" was a perfect wrap-up - now where's Season 2?!?

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan S01E11: "First Love" had me laughing so hard. It was yet another phenomenal episode that just continues adding to an already great first season. We get to meet Momo's childhood friend and first love, Jiji. As soon as Okarun starts feeling some sort of way, Jiji comes in strong: silly and loud and just a total goof. I absolutely loved the character from moment one.

Seiko announces Jiji will be staying with them for the time being. Turns out both of his parents have been hospitalized for too some supernatural presence in his home. So he has gone out seeking Seiko's help. Jiji apparently can see supernatural beings, too. However, it will not be really Seiko helping him, but Momo actually. Of course, here we go with the mandatory jealous- slash- possible- Love- triangle. Though I hope they do not juice that. I think Momo and Okarun give a wholesome vibe I would like to continue seeing.

Not only is Jiji living with Momo, but also going to the same school, too. When introduced to the class, Jiji just made up a whole story about them being an item. I liked how Momo's friends reacted to this news and stopped it right there because Momo already has Okarun. And, of course, Jiji just started filling around and flirting with them, too. He is so extra, and I am here for it. I cannot wait to see the dynamic with him added. In an effort to get away from the craziness, Momo goes to where Okarun has been working out. Not discreet at all. We all know why Momo went there: to keep an eye on Okarun and Aira. Jiji finds them shortly after bringing a treat for Momo, which makes her happy. You get the impression he just knows Momo well, but not that there is anything going on between them.

As Okarun is lost in his jelly moment, we see a human anatomy model making a run for it. And it seems he has one of Okarun's golden balls. Things get wacky and quite hysterical as the chase begins. I could not stop laughing. It is insane how it went from being funny to sentimental as it was just looking for his significant other—a female anatomy model that is now part of a garbage lot. I was with Okarun on this one and was definitely not expecting "feels" to be involved. I truly enjoyed this episode and I cannot wait to get to know more of Jiji now.

The next episode ("Let's Go to the Cursed House") starts off with the three of them begging Seiko to keep the female anatomy model so the male one at school can visit her at night. Turns out it was not Okarun's ball giving him life, but an ornament. I thought it was cute for them to always exhibit such compassion too these random creatures that keep appearing. Momo even stayed up with the female mannequin to wait for the other. I literally screamed when the car hit him. However, I was glad when he finally made it.

The following day, the three of them went over to Jiji's home to see what Hong was doing there. I am very curious about Jiji and the thing that is not letting him sleep. That was so creepy, and I have a few theories. I hope he is not being controlled and not remembering it. That said, I really loved his interactions with Okarun and how they continue to bicker and become friends. Once again, it is wholesome. I love that Momo wanted to give them some space. Although she really should not have gone by herself. The people in town looked the the aliens.

While Momo is at the onsen she is attacked by the older men that were part of that creepy group. It was a little triggering, I will not lie. I understand why it may be a very uncomfortable watch – trapped there without Jiji or Okarun to help. As they are competing for Momo's love, Okarun notices a part of the home they never saw, and they rush in to check out the wall. Jiji decided to open a hole, and it was a room full of talismans. Out of everything,g this was one of the creepiest things. I was not happy things ended up so fast. I am glad we got an announcement for a second season of Dan Da Dan, but my heart is not ready for the wait. This cliffhanger just killed me a little.

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 11: "First Love" / Episode 12: "Let's Go to the Cursed House" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 Here's why Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 11: "First Love" and Episode 12: "Let's Go to the Cursed House" was an intensely perfect wrap-up to the first season, but that cliffhanger left us needing Season 2 now (if not sooner).

