Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: dancing with the stars, Gene Simmons, kiss, opinion

Dancing With The Stars Shows Gene Simmons Still All Tongue, No Talent

KISS' Gene Simmons making ABC's Dancing With The Stars feel all kinds of creepy is nothing new - he's been acting this way for decades.

KISS band member/hypeman Gene Simmons has a long history of shitty attitude and opinions on issues – especially when it comes to women. His recent disgusting comments on Dancing With The Stars as a guest judge have ruffled more than a few feathers, especially since he admitted to knowing nothing about how to judge dancing and didn't comment at all about the performances, instead focusing on the looks of the women performing. It was creepy to watch. Some "highlights": (To the above performers) "It's difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot.". To actress Chandler Kinney: "Chandler, you've fogged up my glasses. I don't know what to tell you. You move me, not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face and how you were into the emotion of it.". At least her partner Brandon Armstrong tried to come to her defense. Though Simmons has to own the steaming pile of nonsense coming out of his mouth, ABC should be getting some serious blame for booking him in the first place. But Simmons has no regrets, doubling down to The Daily Mail, noting: "I stand by every word I said. I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun."

Gene Simmons And His Band Need To Go Away

"I love coming to Australia because all the women have big (breasts) and big (behinds)," was another "classic" from the man-child. "Women have a choice. They can dress in potato sacks, [but] as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them, and point them in our general direction, they're gonna get a response. Guys are jackasses — we will buy them mansions and houses . . . all because of sex. Get over your biological urges," Simmons said. "It's natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can't have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It's very difficult to have both."

And basically, this entire infamous interview with the great Terry Gross from years ago. From turning an arguably mediocre band into this brand endorsement nightmare that looks to squeeze every cent out of every member of the "KISS Army" to FOX News putting him on screens as if he's an expert on anything other than how to self-promote (at least until he reportedly got banned in 2017), there's not a whole lot to look up to and admire on any number of levels. The only good thing that Simmons has done recently is offer us a glimmer of hope that he's played his final show with his overrated band – and will hopefully end up in a rocking chair on his front porch, yelling at the clouds about how he "slept with over 5,000 women." What a legacy. What a joke.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!