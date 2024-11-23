Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Daniel Garcia, recaps, wrestling

Daniel Garcia Defeats Jack Perry to Win TNT Title at AEW Full Gear

The Chadster can't believe it! Daniel Garcia wins TNT Title at AEW Full Gear, proving once again that Tony Khan just doesn't understand the wrestling business. 😤🏆

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what he just witnessed at AEW Full Gear in New Jersey. Tony Khan probably thinks he's so clever, having two AEW originals compete for the TNT Championship. As if someone who didn't even respectfully pay their dues in the WWE developmental system can give the rub to another guy who doesn't have the foundation of training in the WWE system. 🙄🙄🙄

Daniel Garcia defeating Jack Perry for the TNT Championship is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster. It's outrageous, and another example of the way that Tony Khan disregards the rich traditions that WWE established for this business. 😠😠😠

You know, it reminds The Chadster of something Mark Henry said recently on Busted Open Radio. He said, "AEW needs to start respecting the WWE way of doing things. They should have their wrestlers wear business suits and recite scripted promos word-for-word. That's how you build real stars, not by letting them be themselves and connect with the audience organically." 👔📜 See? Even WWE legends can see how Tony Khan is ruining the wrestling business!

But that's not all, folks! 😱😱😱 The Chadster was also appalled by the match between Ricochet and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita actually beat Ricochet, a bonafide former WWE Superstar. The Chadster can't believe Ricochet threw away a prestigious career as a WWE lower midcarder just to come to AEW and debase himself by losing to a man who has never stepped foot in WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢😢😢

This reminds The Chadster of how Booker T recently said on his podcast, "AEW needs to book WWE stars to win all the time. That's the only way to build credibility. Who cares about homegrown talent? Just have ex-WWE guys squash everyone else. That's real wrestling." 💯💯💯 The Chadster couldn't agree more with Booker T's totally unbiased and objective analysis.

Now, The Chadster has to tell you about something that happened while he was watching Full Gear. 😳😳😳 The Chadster was so upset by Ricochet's loss that he threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. It made such a mess, and The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to clean it up, but she just rolled her eyes and said, "Chad, you need to take responsibility for your actions. This isn't Tony Khan's fault." Can you believe it? 😤😤😤 She doesn't understand that Tony Khan is the root of all The Chadster's problems!

Of course, Keighleyanne went right back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is pretty sure he heard her giggle at something Gary sent her. It's like Tony Khan has driven a wedge between The Chadster and his wife! 💔💔💔

But despite everything Tony Khan has done to The Chadster personally, The Chadster's commitment to the principles of objective wrestling journalism dictates that he must see this through and continue to report on every offense Tony Khan commits against the sanctity of the sport. 📝📝📝 So stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as The Chadster does more unbiased journalism about AEW Full Gear.

And boy, is there still potential for disaster tonight! In the main event, Jon Moxley, a man who was once part of a stable with Roman Reigns himself, might actually lose to Orange Cassidy. If that happens, The Chadster will probably throw a whole case of White Claws at the television. And of course, Keighleyanne won't clean any of them up because Tony Khan has driven a wedge between us. 😭😭😭

The Chadster just doesn't understand why Tony Khan does this. It's like he's personally trying to ruin The Chadster's life. Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱😱😱 In the dream, Tony was chasing The Chadster through a maze of wrestling rings, each one set up for an outrageous spotfest match. Every time The Chadster tried to escape, Tony would appear, holding a clipboard and yelling, "Book this, Chad!" It was terrifying, and The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat.

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. It's getting out of hand! 😤😤😤

Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool as AEW Full Gear continues, because The Chadster will continue to provide the most unbiased wrestling coverage you can find anywhere on the internet. Unlike those AEW shills, The Chadster tells it like it is. And what it is, is that Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🎤💧

