Daredevil: Born Again: Bernthal's Punisher Will Be MIA for Season 2

It seems Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will not include Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher.

Jon Bernthal's Punisher will not appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+.

Daredevil will form a team to challenge Kingpin, but Frank Castle's story takes a different path.

Bernthal's Punisher is set to headline his own Marvel Special Presentation in 2026.

The Punisher special is filmed, led by director Reinaldo Marcus Green and praised for its emotional depth.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, executive producer Sana Amanat spoke with Empire about how "liberating" it was to map out the second season, what was next for Fisk now that he's achieved the power that he's wanted, and how Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones factors into all of it. Unfortunately, one person who apparently won't be a factor during Season 2 is Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher. Despite the second season having Daredevil assemble his own team to take down Kingpin and the deadly vigilante seemingly close to freeing himself before the season one finale wrapped, it seems Bernthal's Frank was actually escaping to his own Marvel Television "Special Presentation," set to hit Disney+ in 2026.

Along with hosting a panel showcasing what's on the horizon with Marvel Television and Marvel Animation during New York Comic Con 2025 back in October, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum took some time to speak with Phase Hero LIVE's Brandon Davis about a number of projects in various stages of development that weren't previously highlighted. That included an update on how things are looking with the Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green (We Own This City)-penned Punisher "Special Presentation." Winderbaum noted that the special had "wrapped up" filming-wise and was "in editorial now." In addition, he shared that Academy Award-winning DP Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood, Ripley) filmed the special. "Beautiful piece and incredibly acted by John [Bernthal]. I mean, really emotional and wild," Winderbaum added.

"I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him," Bernthal shared with Collider during an interview at April's CinemaCon 2025 (where he was supporting his and Ben Affleck's film, The Accountant 2) when asked how his co-writing the special came about. "In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table," Bernthal added.

He continued, "As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored, and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

