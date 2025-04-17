Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set to Hit Screens in March 2026

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane put the word out on when viewers can expect to see Season 2 debut on Disney+ screens.

If Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio's (Wilson Fisk) ten-ton hint yesterday about where they were filming wasn't enough to get you excited about the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Scardapane found a way to elevate the "teasing" game. How? By letting us know when the second season will be debuting. While it makes sense on paper, considering that filming is already underway, it's still a little mind-blowing to be back to the days when seasons come out every year – in this case, Scardapane posted that Season 2 will hit screens starting March 2026.

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post – here's a look:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!