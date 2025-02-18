Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Teaser: New Punisher, White Tiger Looks & More

Arriving March 4th, here's a new teaser for Disney+ and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

Article Summary New teaser for Daredevil: Born Again features fresh looks at Punisher and White Tiger.

Charlie Cox discusses the significance of rare Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk encounters.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4th with exciting new plot elements.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane shares insights on the series' unique connection to its Netflix predecessor.

We've been hearing a lot from Showrunner Dario Scardapane and others about how both connected and different Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again is from its original Netflix counterpart. In two weeks, we're going to get a chance to see for ourselves – and with that in mind, the fine folks over at "The Mouse" have actually been kind enough to bestow upon us a new teaser – one that includes new looks at some of the "Demons" that Matt and Fisk are going to face when they return.

With the Disney+ series set to hit on March 4th, here's the latest look at Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

