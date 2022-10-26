Daredevil: Born Again Trainer/Coach Has High Praise for Charlie Cox

After Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil & Matt Murdock during Jessica Gao & Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's pretty safe to say that folks are pretty excited to see him, Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and whoever else from the original Netflix series who might be returning hit our screens in Daredevil: Born Again. After taking time out to share some heartfelt words for the #SaveDaredevil fans who afforded him the opportunity to return to the role, it looks like Cox has started training for his streaming series return (with the series expecting to begin filming in early 2023). And based on an Instagram post from Team KF Martial Arts, things seem to be going well. In fact, MMA Head Coach Chris Fields "was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn."

It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realised he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," Fields wrote as the caption to a post that included an image of him and Cox. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through, and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team, and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show." Here's a look at the original post (and yes, training videos will be arriving soon):