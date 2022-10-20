Daredevil: Charlie Cox's Heartfelt Message for #SaveDaredevil Fans

The only thing more impressive than Charlie Cox's take on Daredevil & Matt Murdock in Jessica Gao & Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the fact that the actor was able to return to a role had hadn't played in years. But not just returning for a one-off, Cox' appearance further set the stage for his full-on return in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again (with Netflix series co-star Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin). To say that's a rare opportunity for an actor to have would be an understatement, due in a very large part to a sustained #SaveDaredevil fan campaign that never waivered over the years. Speaking with Marvel.com, Cox had some heartfelt words to share with the fans who made his return possible.

"Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the 'Save Daredevil' campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I've met many of them, and they're such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd," Cox shared regarding the fans who kept the faith. "Daredevil is such an amazing character. It's been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I've had such fun with it. It's changed my life irrevocably. And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we'd done a good job, and we had an amazing time, and we could only be grateful for what we'd had," the actor added.

"To be invited back and starting again almost… it feels a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future. I can't wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I'm already starting to train. As you know, I'm already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it's starting to feel very real," Cox continued. "I actually got an email from a friend of mine this morning saying that he had been asked to audition for a part. He didn't know what part it was, obviously, but it's starting to feel very real. I feel very grateful that I was given the opportunity to play this part. I feel very lucky to have been given such an incredible part to play. There's a lot of people to thank."