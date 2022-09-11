Daredevil: Charlie Cox on She-Hulk, "Born Again" Guest Stars & More

During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo 2022 presentation on Saturday, Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock aka Daredevil) joined Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin) and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on stage to briefly discuss their upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and how it felt to return to the role. "It's emotional. It's really, really emotional. What an odd feeling to, in some ways, be doing this for a long time but starting again," Cox shared with the audience. And though the 18-episode series won't begin filming until next year, attendees were treated to a clip of Daredevil and She-Hulk teaming up in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (a clip we're hoping gets released before this Thursday). But Cox had a chance to discuss the series, the fans who never lost faith, and more off-stage.

In the following interview with THR, Cox reveals how "special" it felt to take the stage and receive such an "emotional" response from the crowd. As for the upcoming series, Cox hasn't seen any scripts yet, but he hopes the series explores opportunities for them to explore more of Matt Murdock's world as a lawyer ("to ground the show in the day-to-day life"). As for who Cox would like to see appear in "Born Again," he has Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) at the top of his list:

And in the following clip from Variety, Cox discusses what his life was like after his appearance in "Spider-Man" and why he needed to adjust his Matt Murdock to fit the world of "She-Hulk":

In the following midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen (Maslany) seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans. Now here's a look at some screencaps from the trailer that follows:

So with the series having reached its halfway point, here's a look at what's still in store with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first four episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.