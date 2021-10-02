Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow

As much as folks seem happy with what Marvel Studios and Disney+ have been doing with WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, and other streaming series, there's just something about that Netflix run of shows (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher & The Defenders). And with Marvel and DC both embracing "multiverse" concepts that can basically make anything that came before a part of a much larger canon. Maybe that's the reason why rumors of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin not only keep coming up but appear to be gathering strength as of late.

First, there was word that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action streaming series She-Hulk. There were also rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in November's live-action Hawkeye series (a rumor that D'Onofrio hasn't gone out of his way to dispute on social media). The Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would lead into the Echo (Alaqua Cox) spinoff series (which is reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast.

Now comes word that Marvel Studios is eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot. So what does that mean? That the same actors would be playing the same roles from their Netflix days but without the Netflix series backstory. So while fans will get the actors with the characters they've grown to love, all of the things they went through won't count in the MCU because they'll have new, already-in-motion backstories. Of course, there's also the chance that all, none, or 28.7% of what you just read will turn out to be true. But for now, it would appear that fans of Netflix's own MCU have reasons to be cautiously optimistic.