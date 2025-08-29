Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Marvel, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, luke cage

Daredevil: Did NYCC Panel Lineup Spoil "Born Again" Season 2 Return?

New York Comic Con (NYCC) will include a panel featuring some impressive names from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 - and someone else...

As we draw closer to New York Comic Con in October, the convention has been revealing its upcoming panels, and one of them is certainly of interest, particularly for those who follow Marvel, Netflix, and Disney+. Titled "New York City's Heroes & Villains," the panel features the cast of Netflix's Defenders universe, leaving out the Marvel, Disney, and Netflix associations. Four of the five names listed appear in season two of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, but the fifth name will undoubtedly raise eyebrows. The following contains potential spoilers.

Did NYCC Reveal a Major Surprise for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Featured in the panel are Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D'Onofrio, who starred in both Netflix's Daredevil from Drew Goddard and returned for Dario Scardapane's Daredevil: Born Again, the sequel series. All reprised their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Karen Page, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. Joining them is Krysten Ritter, who starred in Netflix's Jessica Jones, and will reprise her role for Born Again in season two. The final name is the star of Netflix's Luke Cage and Paramount+'s Evil, Mike Colter, who hasn't been officially invited back to the Disney+ party.

It could all be a mere coincidence, but the stars are certainly aligning for a bombardment of questions Colter, unless Marvel makes the "Power Man" return official. Also, it would make for quite the awkward panel, considering four of the five names can openly discuss their upcoming season. At the same time, Colter is either silent or throws misdirecting chum, so to speak, to the ravenous fans. It just seems odd that NYCC makes the official announcement without Disney making a subsequent announcement.

Colter appeared in all 26 episodes of the Cheo Hodari Coker-created series based on the Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr comic. The series also starred Simone Missick (Mercedes "Misty" Knight), Theo Rossi (Hernan "Shades" Alvarez), and Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple). Luke, who possesses superhuman strength and unbreakable skin, battled the likes of Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes, played by Mahershala Ali (still awaiting to make his second MCU debut as Blade); Willis Stryker/Diamondback, played by Erik LaRay Harvey; John McIver/Bushmaster, played by Mustafa Shakir; and Mariah Stokes-Dillard, played by Alfre Woodard in her second MCU role.

Guess we'll have to keep speculating until Disney feels like saying something, and the stars are bombarded with "is he or isn't he" questions regarding Colter. The panel runs October 11th and 12th at NYCC. For more information, you can check out tickets here. The convention runs October 9th-12th at the Javits Center in New York City.

Hell's Kitchen just got a whole lot busier 🗡️ Join Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, & Vincent D'Onofrio at NYCC on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12. Buy Sunday tickets before prices increase on September 9: https://t.co/YPjEHjTUHi pic.twitter.com/XO6oV6GhGS — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) August 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

