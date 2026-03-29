Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, elektra

Daredevil: Elodie Yung Wonders What Elektra Would Think of Matt/Karen

Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady) wonders what Elektra would think after Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox's comments on Matt and Karen.

Article Summary Charlie Cox says Karen Page is Matt Murdock's most important romantic interest in Daredevil lore.

Elodie Yung playfully reacts, sparking debate about how Elektra would feel about Matt and Karen.

Matt Murdock's love life spans Karen, Elektra, She-Hulk, and Heather Glenn (from "Born Again").

Speculation grows on which Netflix-era characters will return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

If there's anyone who, among all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, gets around the best these days, it's Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, who on top of galivanting as Hell's Kitchen's own Daredevil, trying to protect the citizens of New York, manages to find time probably having the most active social life of all superheroes, despite his brooding nature. For those keeping score, or in today's lingo, "body count," Matt's been involved with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung), Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), and Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva). The first two are from the Drew Goddard Netflix series; the next, from his recurring role on Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; and the last from Dario Scardapane's Disney+ sequel, Daredevil: Born Again. Though season two finds him back with Woll's Karen and in the series' official podcast with Cox and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays his archnemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the Born Again star compares Matt's love with Karen to another famous Marvel couple, and a certain former co-star responding on her Instagram.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Reflects on Matt and Karen's Journey, Elodie Yung's Tongue-in-Cheek Response

"Karen and Matt have been playing 'Will they? Won't they? for 10 years. So to have us kind of…together, together," Cox told D'Onofrio, with him asking, "How do you feel about that?" Cox explained, "Karen Page is to Matt Murdock as MJ is to Peter Parker. It'd be very tough to make an argument that there is any other romantic character that is more important to Matt Murdock than Karen Page within the comics and in our show." On The Cleaning Lady star's Instagram reel, Yung wrote, "I wonder how #Elektra would react to that…" followed by three devil emojis.

Yung was featured in season two of the Goddard series, where Elektra had a profound impact on Matt's youth in college: the two studied martial arts, embraced the vigilante lifestyle, and were deeply in love before Matt's conscience created a rift too big for Elektra's ways. It's through Stick's (Scott Glenn) training that Matt gains the discipline he needed to become Daredevil. After Elektra dies, she is resurrected by the Hand and Alexandra Reid (Sigourney Weaver) during the events of The Defenders and ends up killing Stick. With season three filming, there's some obvious speculation on who else will emerge from the Netflix era to return to Daredevil: Born Again, with the returns of Jon Bernthal's Punisher in season one and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones for season two. New episodes of Born Again stream Tuesdays on Disney+.

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