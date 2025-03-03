Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil, Punisher Have "Potentially Iconic Moments" in "Born Again"

Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox offered some insights into his scenes with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and working with Bernthal.

Article Summary Charlie Cox teases "potentially iconic moments" between Daredevil and Punisher in "Born Again".

Jon Bernthal takes a hands-on approach, rewriting some of Frank Castle's lines during filming.

Cox explains the unique dynamic and similarities between Daredevil and the Punisher characters.

"Born Again" limits Murdock and Fisk face-offs to maintain high stakes between the rivals.

Just before the end of February, the news dropped that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, would be blasting his way out of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again and into his own Marvel "Special Presentation" (think like Werewolf by Night or The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) – written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green (We Own This City), with Green set to direct. Speaking with Games Radar, Cox offered some insights into Frank's return, how Daredevil and Punisher are more closely aligned than Matt and Frank, and how some "potentially iconic moments" are on the way.

"He [Bernthal's Frank Castle] has a couple of really great scenes, potentially iconic moments. They're an absolute joy to shoot! I feel like Jon and Charlie are very different people, but Daredevil and Frank are much more similar to one another. So, it's fun to play with that. And often, when I'm in a scene as Daredevil with Frank, he pulls me closer to a Daredevil that I'm frightened of and excited by. And I think that it's written and baked in the material as well," Cox explained about their dynamic.

For that to happen, Bernthal took a very hands-on approach to the script regarding Frank, those scenes between him and Matt, and those Punisher/Daredevil moments – even making changes while filming. "There was a scene this season, and he cares so much, he gets so into it – like, thinks about it, it's almost like a pain-body. We had this scene and he called me the night before and he said 'some of these lines don't make sense for me for where I'm at, I need to mess with these a little bit. Here's what I'm gonna say, I want to say this,'" Cox shared. "He just changed some of his lines; he had kinda written his own thing. So, I had to adapt and relearn my stuff, which I'm totally okay to do as he's brilliant. And then we get to set and he didn't say any of those, he just made up a whole new set of lines. And I was like, okay…!"

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

