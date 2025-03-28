Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Daredevil, Ransom Canyon, DMC/Evanescence & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Odyssey, WBD/Looney Tunes, Daredevil: Born Again, Gen V, Ransom Canyon, Devil May Cry, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, NBC's SNL, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Lanterns, Warner Bros./Looney Tunes, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's One Piece, Bubblegum Crisis, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's You, Adult Swim's Lazarus, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Devil May Cry & Evanescence, BBC & Netflix's The Bombing of Pan Am 103, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Odyssey, SNL, Lanterns, Warner Bros. & Looney Tunes, Daredevil: Born Again, Gen V, Doctor Who, One Piece, Ransom Canyon, The Last of Us, You, Lazarus, Devil May Cry & Evanescence

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 28, 2025:

Elsbeth Season 2: Our Updated S02E16, S02E17, Season Finale Previews

Matlock: Check Out Our S01E16, S01E17 & Season 1 Finale Updates

Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight! S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" Preview

SNL 50 Promos: Host Mikey Madison, Chloe Fineman Carry the Comedic Day

Ghosts Season 4 Update: Our S04E17, S04E18 & Season Finale Previews

Lanterns: Jasmine Cephas Jones Set for Key Guest-Starring Role

Warner Bros. Could Begin Looney Tunes Studio Demolition Next Week

Daredevil: Born Again Eps. 5-6 Review: Matt's Furious Return to Form

Gen V Social Media Team Checks Back In: "We Have Crumbs to Share"

Doctor Who Season 2: The Doctor Introduces Belinda to "The Fun Bit"

One Piece: Rob Colletti (Wapol) Tackles Rapid-Fire Season 2 Questions

Bubblegum Crisis Blu-Ray Review: When Cyberpunk Anime Was More Fun

Ransom Canyon Trailer: Netflix Previews Duhamel, Kelly-Starring Series

The Last of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever Originally Discussed Playing Ellie

You Season 5: New Trailer Recaps Joe's Killer Story; Key Art Poster

Lazarus: Kamasi Washington, Bonobo, Floating Points Soundtracks Set

AEW Dynamite Review: Everything Wrong With Last Night's Show

Devil May Cry: Netflix Unleashes Evanescence/"Afterlife" Lyric Video

The Bombing of Pan Am 103: BBC, Netflix Preview Upcoming Docudrama

Doctor Who: Mrs. Flood is The Mystery in Every Season 2 Episode: RTD

The Rookie, Scooby-Doo, The Studio/Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

