Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, Scooby-Doo, The Studio/Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch: Legacy, The Studio & Marvel, "Buffy," The Rookie, Scooby-Doo, Heartstopper, The Last of Us, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, AEW, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Apple TV+'s The Studio & Marvel Studios, ABC's Abbott Elementary, ABC's The Conners, Hulu's "Buffy" Revival, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Watson, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Netflix's Scooby-Doo, Netflix's Heartstopper, Hulu's The Testaments, Hulu's Black Widow, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Handmaid's Tale, Bosch: Legacy, The Studio & Marvel Studios, The Conners, "Buffy" Revival, The Rookie, Scooby-Doo, Heartstopper, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 27, 2025:

SNL 50 Cast, Host Mikey Madison Check In From Tonight's Read-Thru

AEW Shocker: Saraya Dishes Dirt on Departure from Company

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Preview: Serena Has Only One Option

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight! Davidson, Winkler & More

Bosch: Legacy Final Season: Maddie, Harry Discuss Dockweiler's Death

The Studio Got One-Upped by Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" Rollout

Women, TV Heroes Get The Short End Of Avengers: Doomsday Stick, So Far

Abbott Elementary Season 4 E19: "Music Class" Preview: Post-Ava Blues

The Conners Final Season Begins Tonight! Here's Our S07E01 Preview

Buffy Revival Series Update: New Slayer, Supporting Cast Details

The Rookie S07E13 "April Fools" Promo Has Serious "The Purge" Vibes

Watson: CBS's Morris Chestnut-Starring Series Returning for Season 2

Only Murders in the Building: Renée Zellweger Joins Season 5 Cast

SNL 50 Midweek: Sarah Sherman Runs "Anora" Idea by Mikey Madison

Scooby-Doo: 8-Episode Live-Action Series Heading to Netflix

Heartstopper Team "Working Hard" to Make Season 4 a Reality: Walters

The Testaments: Mattea Conforti Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Series

AEW Dynamite Preview: Why Even Bother Watching Tonight?

Black Widow: Emmy Rossum Set for Hulu's Series Take on 1987 Film

Saturday Night: Taylor Gray on SNL Biopic, Playing Al Franken & More

The Last of Us Season 2: Abby's Backstory Needed "Shortcut": Druckmann

The Last of Us, The Rookie, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!