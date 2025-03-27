Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Rookie, Scooby-Doo, The Studio/Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, AEW, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Apple TV+'s The Studio & Marvel Studios, ABC's Abbott Elementary, ABC's The Conners, Hulu's "Buffy" Revival, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Watson, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Netflix's Scooby-Doo, Netflix's Heartstopper, Hulu's The Testaments, Hulu's Black Widow, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 27, 2025:
SNL 50 Cast, Host Mikey Madison Check In From Tonight's Read-Thru
AEW Shocker: Saraya Dishes Dirt on Departure from Company
The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Preview: Serena Has Only One Option
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight! Davidson, Winkler & More
Bosch: Legacy Final Season: Maddie, Harry Discuss Dockweiler's Death
The Studio Got One-Upped by Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" Rollout
Women, TV Heroes Get The Short End Of Avengers: Doomsday Stick, So Far
Abbott Elementary Season 4 E19: "Music Class" Preview: Post-Ava Blues
The Conners Final Season Begins Tonight! Here's Our S07E01 Preview
Buffy Revival Series Update: New Slayer, Supporting Cast Details
The Rookie S07E13 "April Fools" Promo Has Serious "The Purge" Vibes
Watson: CBS's Morris Chestnut-Starring Series Returning for Season 2
Only Murders in the Building: Renée Zellweger Joins Season 5 Cast
SNL 50 Midweek: Sarah Sherman Runs "Anora" Idea by Mikey Madison
Scooby-Doo: 8-Episode Live-Action Series Heading to Netflix
Heartstopper Team "Working Hard" to Make Season 4 a Reality: Walters
The Testaments: Mattea Conforti Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Series
AEW Dynamite Preview: Why Even Bother Watching Tonight?
Black Widow: Emmy Rossum Set for Hulu's Series Take on 1987 Film
Saturday Night: Taylor Gray on SNL Biopic, Playing Al Franken & More
The Last of Us Season 2: Abby's Backstory Needed "Shortcut": Druckmann
The Last of Us, The Rookie, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
