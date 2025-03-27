Posted in: BBC, Disney+, National Geographic, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Mrs. Flood is The Mystery in Every Season 2 Episode: RTD

Russell T. Davies teased Mrs. Flood's appearance in every episode of Doctor Who Season 2 as the big mystery (with a twist) - but who is she?

To nobody's surprise, the mysterious and enigmatic Mrs. Flood, played by former Eastenders star Anita Dobson, will show up in every episode of the second season of Doctor Who. This is not a huge spoiler. It's barely even an educated guess. It's entirely on-brand for Russell T. Davies. The unsubtle recurring mystery is a common trope in his seasons of Doctor Who all the way back to the first series of the revival, or what fans now call "NuWho" in 2005. Back then, it was Bad Wolf and who or what it was supposed to be as the worlds showed up in every episode of the season's thirteen episodes until the big reveal, which was always the twist at the end. Last season, the recurring mystery was the woman who kept popping up throughout Space and Time, played by Susan Twist (yes, that's her real name, and she's had a career dating back to the 1980s). Mrs. Flood is this year's Susan Twist.

"There are answers, there are spectacular answers," Russell T. Davies told the latest issue of SFX Magazine. "She's at her finest. And you will see her every single week – she's in every single episode. You won't ever quite know where and when to expect her…" But who or what is Mrs. Flood? Fans, aka the internet, are speculating wildly. Is she Susan, the Doctor's missing granddaughter? Is she the Rani (It's never the Rani!)? Is she the older version of Anita, the hotel receptionist from the latest Doctor Who Christmas special "Joy to the World"?

Is she one of the gods loosed upon the universe when the Doctor blurred the lines of reality? If so, which god? Is she a benevolent or an evil god? (In Doctor Who, gods are usually evil, which might hint at the show's inherent atheism) Is she the God of Stories, who has been a character from the Big Finish audio dramas (highly unlikely)? Is she the God of Wishes? Is she the God of Light? Is she the God of Lies? Is she a fallen angel, as hinted at when she had her monologue last season about her intention to storm the Kingdom of Heaven after death? Is she a regenerated Romana? Is she an older Clara? Almost certainly not.

Well, you can see her break the Fourth Wall again in the upcoming season and find out who she is when it premieres.

Doctor Who is streaming outside the UK on Disney+.

