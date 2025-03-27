Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: looney tunes

Warner Bros. Could Begin Looney Tunes Studio Demolition Next Week

To create more space on the Warner Bros. lot, plans to raze Building 131 - which once housed Looney Tunes - could reportedly begin next week.

While it doesn't look like this was something that was recently ordered – in fact, Deadline Hollywood's reporting noted that the move was "in the works for some time" – the timing of it is pretty much the s****y icing on an already crappy cake when it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and how it's handled Looney Tunes franchise. Earlier today, DH reported that WBD is moving ahead on leveling Building 131 (currently located in the corner of the lot off of Forest Lawn Drive) on the Warner Bros. lot to create more overall production space. Why are we spotlighting that particular building? Because, at one time, it was the home base for Looney Tunes – and now, the demolition of the building could begin as soon as next week. A spokesperson for the studio declined to comment on the original reporting.

Heading into the premiere weekend for Warner Bros. Animation and Ketchup Entertainment's The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – a film whose box office would end up not coming in anywhere close to where the pre-release social media buzz of those rallying to see it would've had you believe – Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Bug Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes universe were forced to endure another righteous indignation from Warner Bros. Discovery via Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery removing films and shows for a wide variety of reasons is just one of those things that we've come to expect – but never accept. That said, the timing of removing Looney Tunes programming heading into the same weekend that a major Looney Tunes film is premiering was getting perceived, at best, as small and petty – at worst, like WBD is actively looking to torpedo the film's success. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie storyboard artist and writer Michael James Ruocco took to social media to share some thoughts on WBD's move regarding Looney Tunes programming on the streaming service and their film's weekend release – making a connection while urging fans to support the film.

"Now you can understand how n why WB didn't want to distribute our movie and were nearly so willing to kill it throughout its production. It's honestly a miracle it got released, let alone theatrically. Thanks to Ketchup for picking up the bill and giving it at least SOME kind of publicity campaign," Ruocco wrote. "Also WB's sense of comedic timing needs a lot of work. It's as if they don't care about or understand Looney Tunes or something! Also if this gives you ANY more reason to go support our movie, do it! Every ticket sale is less money going into Zaslav's pocket and instead going to the small distributor who believed in us, and reminds WB how important the Looney Tunes, and animation in general, is to the entertainment landscape."

