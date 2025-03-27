Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: bbc, docudrama, netflix, The Bombing of Pan Am 103

The Bombing of Pan Am 103: BBC, Netflix Preview Upcoming Docudrama

Netflix and the BBC released a look at The Bombing of Pan Am 103, a dramatisation of the 1988 terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The BBC and Netflix have released first-look images from The Bombing of Pan Am 103, the forthcoming drama based on the true story of the bombing of a passenger flight over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 and the quest to bring the perpetrators to justice. On 21 December 1988, flight Pan Am 103 was en route from Heathrow to JFK when a bomb exploded in its hold over Lockerbie, killing 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans. It was the worst-ever terror attack on British soil and the first major act of terrorism against US citizens.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 was developed by filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths, whose research includes extensive interviews with Scottish police officers and representatives from United States investigative agencies, many of whom have never previously shared their stories. Producers and writers also spoke to many of the families and loved ones of the victims. Their stories revealed the impact the bombing had on their lives and the heroic activism that followed – resulting in a lasting change to the way authorities approached security, safety, and duty of care towards those involved in mass fatality incidents. Filming took place on location in Scotland, Malta and Toronto.

Produced by World Productions, with lead writer Jonathan Lee, the six-part series follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families, and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will soon be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, followed by Netflix globally.

