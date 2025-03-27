Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Promos: Host Mikey Madison, Chloe Fineman Carry the Comedic Day

During the SNL promos, Chloe Fineman and host Mikey Madison covered NYC springtime, Oscars/Razzies, "Anora"-inspired dance moves, and more.

Earlier this month, we learned that NBC's Saturday Night Live would be resuming its 50th season on March 29th with Mikey Madison (Anora) and musical guest Morgan Wallen. From there, we have two additional new shows in a row – April 5th brings host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, while April 12th brings host Jon Hamm and musical guest Lizzo. With the spotlight on this weekend, Wednesday brought a midweek sketch with Sarah Sherman, followed by a chance to see how Madison and the SNL team were doing with read-thru that night. Now, we've got Madison and Wallen being joined by SNL star Chloe Fineman for the on-stage promos. From what Springtime means in NYC to Fineman finding the silver lining in a "Razzie" to some "Anora"-inspired dance moves, check out Madison and Fineman in action (though Wallen comes across more like he contractually obligated to be there and not like he's actually having a good time).

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

