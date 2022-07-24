Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Tweets 5-Word Reminder of Who's Back

Earlier this month, we learned that Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin) would be joining the cast of Disney+ & Marvel Studios Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo (and possibly setting up the return of "former ally," Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones). And then, this weekend, during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel presentation, the really big news dropped when it was announced the duo would be returning in Spring 2024 for the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again. So with all of this "The Man Without Fear" love being thrown around, D'Onofrio decided to shoot out a quick tweet that should definitely get fans stoked.

Here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet from earlier today with the five words that Daredevil fans will definitely recognize:

Here's a look back at director Sydney Freeland's Instagram post tracing their journey from the series being announced to the announcement that they would be directing to a look at the clapperboard with Freeland's name on it as filming gets underway (and make sure to check out the cool new logo that we hope is the final version):

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs).

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.