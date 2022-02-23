Daredevil, The Punisher & More Heading to Disney+ Next Month- Kinda?

So earlier this month, reports surfaced that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders would be leaving Netflix at the end of February, fueling speculation that the series would soon be making its way to Disney+ sooner rather than later. Well, it looks like we got a confirmation that it's happening… well, kinda. Based on reporting from earlier today from a press release, the six series are set to join Moon Knight in March (March 16th, to be exact). But the fine print? That's on Disney+ Canada and not (so far) on the US Disney+… but it would be safe to say that it's a good sign of things to come. Now if we could just get some clarity on the situation with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D…

Earlier this month, pop culture/media news site What's on Netflix ("not affiliated or owned by Netflix," as stated on their Twitter account) reported that the Netflix-Marvel series were set to leave Netflix effective March 1, 2022. The titles listing removal dates included Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)- totaling over 160 episodes over the span of four years (2015-2019). On one hand, it's wasn't a surprising move at all as multimedia companies continue to go all-in with their respective streaming services. Because content is queen, and there's no sweeter content than the kind you can take back ownership of and house exclusively on your streamer. And since "The Mouse" owns Marvel Studios and all of those lovely characters are important IPs to "The Mouse" and Marvel Studios, bringing them back "home" was a no-brainer from a business standpoint. Just consider the potential number of new subscribers that will come from this.

On the other hand, there's that weird feeling of seeing Netflix Original Series leave the streamer for good (like with BoJack Horseman) after those shows were known as "Netflix MCU" for so long. And fans of those series who are expecting the characters & storylines to carry over to the current MCU might also be in for a rude awakening, as Charlie Cox (Daredevil) has mentioned in previous interviews and in how Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin was portrayed in the streamer and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye.