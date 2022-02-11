Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Now Disney-Bound?

In front of the camera, Marvel fans have already witnessed the "Netflix-izing" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), from the introduction of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home to Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Disney+'s Hawkeye (with more from both expected sooner rather than later). But back in the real world, it looks like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders may be making the move to "The Mouse" a lot sooner than we first thought. Earlier today, pop culture/media news site What's on Netflix ("not affiliated or owned by Netflix," as stated on their Twitter account) reported that those series are set to leave Netflix effective March 1, 2022. Reportedly, "the removal notices only appear to show when you first watch a show on a profile" and not on the title card or on mobile devices. As of this writing, What's on Netflix has reached out to both Netflix and Marvel but there has not yet been a response.

The titles reportedly listing removal dates include Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)- totaling over 160 episodes over the span of four years (2015-2019). Now are two ways to look at the situation. On one hand, it's not a surprising move at all as multimedia companies continue to go all-in with their respective streaming services. Because content is queen, and there's no sweeter content than the kind you can take back ownership of and house exclusively on your streamer. And since "The Mouse" owns Marvel Studios and all of those lovely characters are important IPs to "The Mouse" and Marvel Studios, bringing them back "home" is a no-brainer from a business standpoint. Just consider the potential number of new subscribers that will come from this. On the other side, there's that weird feeling of seeing Netflix Original Series leave the streamer for good (like with BoJack Horseman) after those shows were known as "Netflix MCU" for so long.