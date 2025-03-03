Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring

Dark Side of the Ring Previews S06E01: "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell"

Returning on March 25th, check out a preview for Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S06E01: "Mick Foley - Hell in a Cell."

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 premieres March 25 with a focus on Mick Foley's infamous Hell in a Cell match.

Season 6 explores wrestling legends like Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, and Ludvig Borga.

Vice TV shifts to sports-focused programming, enhancing the Dark Side of the Ring's impact.

Creators Husney & Eisener return with executive producers from Vice Studios and Bell Media’s Crave.

With only three weeks to go until the sixth season of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring hits Vice TV, we're getting a look at what's in store with the season opener. Previously, we learned that the upcoming 10-episode run would spotlight Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, Ludvig Borga, Billy Jack Haynes, "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert, "Superstar" Billy Graham, Daffney, The Original Sheik, Muhammad Hassan, and "Hell In A Cell," with Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Tony Atlas, Mark Henry, and many others on hand to offer their perspectives. And speaking of Foley, it's his infamous "Hell In A Cell" match against the Undertaker that kicks things off – and is also the focus of the sneak preview that was released earlier today.

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store with the return episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 6, "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell" – followed by what else we've learned about the season:

Where were you when Mick Foley was thrown off the cage? Here's your first look at Season 6's premiere episode "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell" — airing Tuesday, March 25 at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/B3q2OKWkqT — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the trailer for the sixth season that was released back in January, followed by a look back at the December 2024 news regarding the shift to Vice Sports that included the confirmation that the docuseries would be back on March 25, 2025:

We're back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qzgecyZFOS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Now is the time to double-down and shift to a sports-focused programming model," Vice TV President Pete Gaffney shared, noting that Dark Side of the Ring helped set the foundation when the shift to Vice Sports was first announced. "We have several exciting new shows that we are co-producing alongside some of the biggest names in sports who will partner with us to fuel the Vice Sports brand." Vice Sports' Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice Sports.

