Dark Side of the Ring S03 Scene: Luna Turns Down Plan to Win the Title

In just a few hours, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring will examine the life & times of Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled mental illness & addiction throughout her long and storied career. Vachon would go on to not only make a name for herself in the history of professional wrestling but would also go on to lay the foundation for the explosion in women's wrestling that we're witnessing today.

With additional commentary from Mick Foley, Gangrel, Alunda Blayze aka Madusa, and more, here's a look at the sneak preview & trailer for "The Many Faces of Luna Vachon":

Without permission, @Madusa_rocks attempted to drop the WWF Women's Championship to Luna in Canada, but she refused. The Many Faces of Luna Vachon premieres tonight at 9pm on @vicetv.

Luna Vachon was one of wrestling's most radical performers who battled addiction and mental illness while seeking to redefine women's wrestling. With @RealMickFoley, @gangrel13, @Madusa_rocks, @VanHurd and others. The Many Faces of Luna Vachon premieres Thurs at 9pm on @vicetv.

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfsJGlvsOjU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Confidential: Season 3 Sneak Peak w/ Chris Jericho | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0qmz3GmUz8)

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.