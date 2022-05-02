Dark Side of the Ring S04: Vice TV "Committed As Ever" to Docuseries

Okay, so that takes care of that. Addressing rumors that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring wasn't coming back for a fourth season, the network is following up Husney & Eisener's response from earlier by clearing up any confusion. "We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of 'Dark Side of the Ring.' We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader 'Dark Side' franchise," Vice TV tweeted out in a statement. "Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned."

Here's a look at Vice TV's tweet from earlier this evening:

Unfortunately, based on what he had to share during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, there's a very good chance that wrestling announcer & executive Jim Ross ("The Steroid Trials", "The Plane Ride from Hell", "Becoming Warrior", "Brian Pillman Part One" & "Brian Pillman Part Two") will be sitting this season out.

"It's mixed. I have some problems with some 'Dark Side' editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys' entrepreneurial spirit and I think it's a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I'm still going to watch their shows," Ross shared during the episode. "I'm not sure I'll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I'll continue to watch and we'll see. They should get better at what they do." Here's a look at the complete episode, where Ross also discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars, King of the Ring '98, Butterbean, a physical pro-wrestling Hall of Fame & more: