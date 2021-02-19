Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring has been riding a huge wave of success over its past two seasons, so much so that Vice TV gave the docuseries a 14-episode order for its third season and two spinoff series (more on those below). With production currently underway and at least half of the episodes filmed, the new season is expected to profile "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, and the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event (with a previously-released preview image possibly confirming this one). Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a sample of AEW wrestler and professional wrestling icon Chris Jericho narrating on the topic of "deathmatch wrestling." On Friday, the producers tweeted a bit more clarity on that preview, announcing that the "King of Ultraviolence" would be involved during the season.

That means wrestling fans will get a chance to learn more about independent wrestler Nick Cage and his specialty, the deathmatch. Deathmatches are brutal and bloody, with an emphasis on extreme weapons (fluorescent light tubes, light bulbs, barbed wire, fire, thumbtacks, razor blades, explosives, beds of nails, staple guns). In fact, American wrestling fans will get a taste of what a match like that is like when AEW Champion Kenny Omega takes on Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wired Deathmatch next month. Here's a look at the tweet from earlier today:

The "King of Ultraviolence" joins the Dark Side for Season 3 – coming to @vicetv in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ARvFulwAZA — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 19, 2021

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s were in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.