Dark Side Season 3 "Dynamite Kid": Spivey, McGhee on Steroid Culture

After Brian "F'n" Pillman, "King of the Deathmatch" Nick Gage, the WCW/NJPW "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, and Grizzly Smith, Vice TV and producers Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 has nearly reached its midseason point (returning later this summer). But there's still one story left to tell, and this one focuses on British wrestler The Dynamite Kid (aka Thomas Billington). Earning worldwide fame and success with a riveting, self-sacrificing style some say was well ahead of its time, The Dynamite Kid would bring the violence outside the ring in all-to-real confrontations that would destroy his family, his body, and his lasting legacy. "Tommy did things that made me say 'that had to hurt.' There's no secret. It does hurt and it takes its toll," Mick Foley said about Dynamite Kid. "And that's the willingness to sacrifice for the sake of your art, which Tommy took to an extreme." With only hours to go until its premiere, the network released a new preview with Dan Spivey and Scott McGhee discussing the culture of steroid use that was prevalent among wrestlers in the '80s.

Here's your look at the newest preview for "Dynamite Kid," premiering tonight on Vice TV beginning at 9 pm ET.:

Here's a look at the trailer for the midseason finale of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3:

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring ventures even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. Set to air late summer, the second half of Season 3 will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

