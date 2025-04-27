Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds: Check Out Our Season 3 Finale: "Iron Horse" Preview

It's all been leading to this. Here's our preview of tonight's Season 3 finale of AMC's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds, "Iron Horse."

Tonight's the night when we get a much clearer picture of what the fourth season will look like (unless they hit us with a ton of cliffhangers, of course). Heading into tonight's third season finale of AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds, Leaphorn (McClarnon, who has been killing it this season) and Chee (Gordon) have a read on who the killer is – but to take them down, it's going to take a coordinated (and dangerous) effort. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Matten) finds herself trying to stay one step ahead of ending up six feet under after realizing the drug smuggling operation that she's looking to shut down as some "friends" in the Border Patrol. And that's not even close to everything that's in playing during tonight's season ender – here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery for S03E08: "Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse)."

Dark Winds S03E08: "Béésh Łį́į́(Iron Horse)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 8: "Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse)" – Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) call upon all their resources to solve the case and serve justice after learning the identity of the killer; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) fights for her life after coming face-to-face with the truth. Directed by Chris Eyre, from a teleplay by John Wirth and Steven Paul Judd.

This week on the season finale of #DarkWinds, premiering Sunday at 9pm on AMC and AMC+, Leaphorn and Chee call upon all their resources to solve the case and serve justice after learning the identity of the killer. pic.twitter.com/pIGD6DH6nC — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) April 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

