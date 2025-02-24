Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Returning for Season 4; Zahn McClarnon Set to Direct

AMC has renewed Showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds for a fourth season, with McClarnon set to direct an episode.

We have some great news to pass along to fans of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds. With a little less than two weeks to go until the third season premieres, AMC Networks announced that it has renewed the critically acclaimed and noir drama for a fourth season. Set for AMC and AMC+ in 2026, filming on the eight-episode Season 4 gets underway this March in Santa Fe, New Mexico – with McClarnon set to direct.

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to Dark Winds. And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love."

Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season." Now, here's a look at what's ahead with the third season of the hit series…

The third season picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Leaphorn and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Now, here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the opening minutes of the season premiere – with AMC's Dark Winds Season 3 premiering on Sunday, March 9th on AMC and AMC+:

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

