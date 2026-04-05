Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S04 Finale "The Glittering World" Preview; S05 Sneak Peek

Here's a preview for the Season 4 finale of AMC's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds, S04E08: "The Glittering World," and a look at Season 5.

Article Summary Check out our preview of AMC's Dark Winds Season 4 finale, "The Glittering World," airing on AMC.

Leaphorn faces off with Vaggan to rescue Billie in a suspenseful battle of wills and survival.

Zahn McClarnon set to direct an episode in Season 5, offering a sneak peek at what’s next.

Discover how Leaphorn, Manuelito, and Chee’s storylines set the stage for Dark Winds Season 5.

While we know that AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds will be back for a fifth season, tonight's the night that will set the tone for what's to come. Assuming Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) is able to save Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) and escape from Vaggan's (Franka Potente) clutches, there's the even bigger question regarding what paths he, Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) will travel down by the time the season finale credits roll. Here's a look at our updated preview for S04E08: "Ni' Hodisxǫs (The Glittering World)" – but before we get to that, here's a special look at McClarnon at work on Season 5 – including directing the second episode:

Dark Winds Season 4 – S04E08: "The Glittering World" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 8: "The Glittering World" – Leaphorn engages Vaggan in a battle of wills in order to save himself and Billie from a grisly fate. Written by Max Hurwitz and Thomas Brady, and directed by Erica Tremblay.

Now that Vaggan has Leaphorn, how does this end? Don't miss an-all new episode of #DarkWinds Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Oajozh064y — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) April 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

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