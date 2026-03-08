Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S04E04: "The New World" Preview: Next Stop, Los Angeles

Chee, Manuelito, and Leaphorn head to LA in tonight's episode of AMC's Dark Winds Season 4. Here's our preview for S01E04: "The New World."

Article Summary Chee, Manuelito, and Leaphorn travel to Los Angeles in Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 4, "The New World".

Billie's search for her family draws attention from Irene Vaggan and puts her in the crosshairs of danger.

Expect intense '70s style city action and big twists as the team navigates LA's criminal underworld.

Franka Potente and new cast members join the action, bringing added intrigue and tension to the story.

In tonight's episode of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds, Chee (Kiowa Gordon), Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) make their way to Los Angeles to track Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson), who's looking for her family – attracting the attention of Vaggan (Franka Potente). What does this all mean, heading into tonight's episode, S01E04: "Ni' Ániidí (The New World)"? That we're going to be getting a whole lot of Chee, Manuelito, and Leaphorn in some very smooth '70s clothing – and some big-city danger. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's chapter:

Dark Winds S04E04: "The New World" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 4: "The New World" – Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito search for Billie in Los Angeles; Chee is confronted by memories of his past while Leaphorn reconnects with Emma; Vaggan returns to the hunt when she learns that Billie is in town looking for her remaining family. Directed by James Chory and written by John Wirth & Steven P. Judd.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

