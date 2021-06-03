Dave Bautista Gets Involved in Florida Gubernatorial Race

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista normally spends his days trashing Republican politicians on Twitter, but The Animal unveiled a new side to his ever-evolving internet personality this week: praising Democratic politicians. With that goal in mind, Bautista threw his support toward the newest entrant in Florida's gubernatorial race: Nikki Fried.

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" gushed Bautista on Twitter. "#SomethingNew #SomeoneDecent #SomeoneHonest #SomeoneCommitted .. someone who represents Florida. Not someone who just represents their agenda and their supporters. @RonDeSantisFL has got to go!"

Bautista has long feuded with current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who he has called "a f**king disgrace," a "f**king moron" who doesn't believe in science, and "a Trump sycophant who cares nothing about the citizens of Florida," amongst other things. This is despite DeSantis's connections with Bautista's former employer, WWE. Due to DeSantis's bromance with Bautista's fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer former President Donald Trump, DeSantis is also tight with Vince McMahon, granting WWE a special status as an essential business in 2020, allowing it to operate during the pandemic despite local government officials deeming the company's Performance Center venue a coronavirus hot spot. But Bautista has had no qualms feuding with Trump either, personally helping President Joe Biden defeat Trump in the 2020 election via thousands of tweets criticizing and mocking the former president.

Fried, 43, is Florida's current commissioner of agriculture and a rising star in the Democratic party who gave one of the keynote speeches at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. A strong proponent of medical marijuana, Fried has been criticized for her relationship with fiancée Jake Bergmann, a marijuana entrepreneur. DeSantis, on the other hand, has seemingly based his entire image on being a supporter and ally of Donald Trump. The Florida governor's race will be decided in 2022, and we can count on one man playing a major role in its outcome: Dave Bautista.