Dave Bautista Wants to Know Who is Voting for "Slimy Cuck" Ted Cruz

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista has a question for the people of Texas: who the f**k is voting for that "slimy cuck," Ted Cruz? The animal took to Twitter to fire more shots at the Republican Senator after Cruz mocked the United States military as "woke" and "emasculated." Cruz, who has never served in the military, has a body like a soggy loaf of bread, and let Donald Trump call his wife ugly without doing anything about it, took issue with an advertisement by the army promoting diversity.

"Holy crap," tweeted Cruz, gushing over a Russian propaganda video while trashing the American recruitment ad. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…."

"Says the biggest bitch in politics," responded Dave Bautista, who has long feuded with Cruz and frequently calls the politician out on Twitter. Bautista's feud with Cruz stems from his longtime rivalry with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. Though the two never met in the ring, they battled it out throughout the 2020 election, with Bautista playing no small role in President Joe Biden's victory. Along the way, the musclebound Hollywood megastar made enemies with many Trump-worshippers, including the mushy-bodied Cruz.

"Not to mention Trump straight up tea bagging his wormy ass in front of the world!" Bautista continued. "Who the f**s voting for this slimy cuck?!"

The answer, so far at least, is a majority of Texas voters. But maybe if Bautista gets involved in the next Texas Senate race, he can play a role in ousting Cruz just like he helped oust Trump from the White House. If nothing else, it would give us more material to create clickbait articles out of, which is always appreciated. Bleeding Cool will continue to monitor Dave Bautista's twitter feed and keep you updated.