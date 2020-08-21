Dave Bautista on Trump QAnon Praise: Disgusting Disgrace to Humanity

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood elite Dave Bautista didn't mince words when commenting on fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump's recent comments about QAnon supporters. The Animal called The Donald "a disgusting disgrace" to both the country and humanity itself in a scathing shoot promo on Twitter. Bautista has been feuding with the President for several months, and many people say the feud will probably lead to a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump is free of commitments at that time.

"He's a disgusting disgrace to the United States of America. He's a disgusting disgrace to humanity," said Bautista, responding to a quote of Trump saying of QAnon supporters "they like me" and "love the country." QAnon is a conspiracy angle in which supporters believe Donald Trump is fighting against a stable called The Deep State, whose gimmick is that they're a network of globalist pedophiles. The outlandish storyline has failed to get over with most Americans, but a select number of hardcore fans have really been marking out for it over the past several years. It's unclear at this time whether QAnon is connected to Retribution, the new stable that recently debuted on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Bautista's latest shoot promo on the president follows an earlier tweet where Bautista put over tire company Goodyear after the president did a run in on them with a steel chair for banning MAGA merch. "@realDonaldTrump U R such a crybaby!Trying to hurt an American company thats over 100 years old because they won't wear your hats! You're such a disgusting petty little man. I dont even need tires but Im going to buy 5 sets of @goodyear tires and give them away #BuyGoodyearTires," Bautista wrote, announcing the giveaway but failing to let people know how to sign up for the contest.