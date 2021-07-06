Dave Bautista on Trump Rally Attendees: "They're Just Scum F***s"

Former WWE wrestler turned global entertainment superstar Dave Bautista explained on Twitter how attendees of a Trump rally are like GG Allin. But while the deceased shock rocker was known as "the outlaw scum f**," we can only imagine Trump supporters would want to be known as scum f***s of the law and order variety, as their leader, and The Animal's arch-enemy, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, sometimes goes by the ring name "The Law and Order President."

Bautista took to Twitter to respond to a tweet by television personality Heather Gardner, who criticized attendees of a Trump rally in Sarasota, Florida, which read:

They'll wait around in the Florida heat and humidity, then sit through a downpour… Just to listen to a guy bitch and moan incoherently for an hour… I will never understand these people https://t.co/7UjvZPEUfh — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) July 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista retweeted Gardner's tweet and commented:

They're ppl who have nothing but self entitled American privilege. They're ignorant and forgotten. The world has moved on without them and they're desperate to feel relevant. They've found each other through a con man and now they feel empowered. Plus they're just scum fucks! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/gwEojMzMZM — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista also thanked anti-Trump group Meidas Touch for repeatedly flying a plane over the meeting, annoying attendees and capturing arial photographs of the crowd, which the group said "looks a little small from up here. Reminds us of Trump's Inauguration Day."

