Dave Bautista Says People Who Don't Wear Masks Are Little Bitches

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at people who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "little bitches" in a shoot promo on Twitter this week. The Animal was responding to a tweet by Kumail Nanjiani, which read, "Shout out to dudes who think masks are weak but that Batman is cool!"

In response, Bautista wrote, "Dudes who think wearing masks are weak are little bitches. There I said it!! I'll wear a stupid fucking mask just to let people know I care. You're not trapped in it. You're not giving up a liberty. You're helping. You're fighting. Wear that shit like a badge of honor. #Bushido"

Bautista seemed obsessed with the "b word" in his Twitter promos this week, returning to one of his favorite targets, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of rival WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. "My sisters please don't take offense," said Bautista while retweeting a video produced by the Lincoln Project. "You know I'm respectful AF! Proud son of a single lesbian mom! All about female empowerment and a fierce supporter of feminism! But this BITCH is a robot right?!!!"

Bautista has been involved in a long-running feud with President Trump, an example of the sort of long-term pro wrestling storytelling many consider a lost art. Though President Trump hasn't been mentioned on WWE television since being elected, the long-running Twitter feud carried out by Bautista has kept the rivalry alive so that, whenever Trump is freed from his contract with the United States government, he can return to WWE and face Bautista in a blowoff match. With an election coming in November, we could see this feud play out by WrestleMania next year if we're lucky.