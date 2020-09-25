Dave Bautista Tells Donald Trump to Stick It Up His Fat Bloated Ass

Dave Bautista isn't just a former WWE Champion and Hollywood megastar. He's also a resident of Florida. But despite living in a state that's proven quite friendly to Bautista's fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, The Animal feels differently. Big Dave took to Twitter to lash out at President Trump after he thanked the state of Florida for attending a rally he recently held there.

"Take your thank you and stick it right up your fat, bloated fascist ass!" Bautista tweeted after Trump posted photos of thousands of people, very few of whom were wearing masks, gathered in close proximity to hear the president cut promos against democrats and the media at the rally. This kind of trash-talking is par for the course for Bautista, who has been involved in a long-running feud with President Trump that looks to be headed to a WrestleMania conclusion.

Bleeding Cool has long covered Dave Bautista's shoot promos against Donald Trump, which are produced by the former wrestling star on a daily basis. In fact, the coverage has become so popular that Bleeding Cool recently created an entire section of the site dedicated to them. Unfortunately, a section like that requires near full-time staffing, which is how this reporter ended up permanently assigned to the beat. Making matters worse, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has somewhat outdated ideas about worker's rights. When I suggested that maybe the Dave Bautista articles were getting to be a little too much, she grabbed me by the head and shoved my face into the furnace of the Bleeding Cool basement where I'm currently being held captive. Now not only have I not seen the daylight in weeks, but I'm currently dealing with first-degree burns on my face, which makes it kinda difficult to concentrate on reading Dave Bautista's Twitter feed. This was already difficult enough after Booth smashed my phone weeks ago when I tried using it to contact the outside world. Please send help. [Editor's Note: Your phone was a distraction, Jude. That's why I had to take it away.]

Speaking of Dave Bautista, the Guardians of the Galaxy star also had a harsh critique for North Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He was responding to a video of Graham begging donors for money because his opponents hate his guts to say, "Gee, I wonder why they hate your guts @LindseyGrahamSC?? #TwoFaced #Liar #Sellout #Traitor #TrumpCult #Sycophant #NoIntegrity South Carolina deserves better. Vote @harrisonjaime."