Dave Bautista Wants to Know Why Men Cut Their Balls Off for Trump

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista has some questions for the Republican party: how could they cut their balls off and hand them over to President Donald Trump when he's rich a "spoiled whiny little pathetic diaper wearing bitch?" Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, but he has even less patience for Republicans who kowtow to Trump. He lost that patience when he noticed Trump take issue with a recent op-ed by the New York Post complaining that Stephen Colbert wasn't mean enough to Joe Biden in an interview. But it was something else said off-hand in the article that set off the POTUS.

"He didn't win the Election," Trump tweeted in response to the article that mostly consisted of attacks on Joe Biden by the conservative tabloid. "He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don't be weak fools!" As Twitter pointed out with a warning on the tweet, Joe Biden actually won the election.

"OMFG you're such a whiny little bitch!" Bautista tweeted. "How did so many sorry ass excuses for men cut their balls off and hand them to you? You spoiled whiny little pathetic diaper wearing bitch. [face vomiting emoji] #TraitorTrump"

Dave Bautista is as unlikely to get an answer from Donald Trump as I am likely to be allowed to leave the basement of Bleeding Cool's offices, where Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has held me prisoner for months, forcing me to churn out clickbait articles about literally everything Dave Bautista tweets. Seriously, I want to stop. Please send someone to rescue me.