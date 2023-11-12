Posted in: CBS, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Barbara Gaines, david letterman, Habitat for Humanity, Late Show, Late Show with David Letterman, Paul Shaffer

David Letterman, Paul Shaffer Reunite for "Late Show" Marquee Giveaway

David Letterman is offering an opportunity to meet him & band leader Paul Shaffer and giving away his CBS "Late Show" marquee to a lucky fan.

Article Summary Win the "Late Show" marquee and meet David Letterman & Paul Shaffer in NYC.

Habitat for Humanity benefit sweepstakes runs until December 31st.

Donations for entries start at $10, with proceeds aiding low-income housing.

Lucky winner to feature on YouTube's "The Barbara Gaines Show" with Shaffer & Letterman.

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Late Show host David Letterman retired from his late-night hosting gig on CBS before passing the torch to Stephen Colbert. One key vestige from that era, when the original series ran from 1993-2013, is the Late Show with David Letterman marquee that adorned the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway and 53rd Street in New York City. The sign can be yours thanks to a benefit from Habitat for Humanity as the grand prize in the sweepstakes. Letterman has been a longtime supporter of the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization, having first volunteered with the New Orleans chapter as part of the 2005 response to Hurricane Katrina.

Founded in 1876 by Millard and Linda Fuller, Habitat builds and repairs homes for low-income families and individuals. Fans can participate in the sweepstakes until December 31st, with donations starting at $10; anyone can enter for the opportunity to win the grand prize, which is the marquee. In addition, they'll travel to New York City to meet Letterman and his longtime band leader Paul Shaffer, who's worked with him since their Late Night days on NBC when it premiered in 1982, later joining him in his move to CBS. The winner will appear with Letterman and Shaffer on YouTube's The Barbara Gaines Show. Gaines served as an executive producer on their CBS series.

"Hi everybody. I'm Dave 'They Call Me The Breeze' Letterman. How are you doing? My good friend Paul Shaffer, say hello Paul," Letterman begins. "Nice to be here David and nice to see everybody," Shaffer adds. "We're here to announce the…by the way, I'm also 'Giveaway Dave' because we're giving away a significant piece from the old show and the Ed Sullivan Theater. It's part of the marquee and it's big eight by 20 feet and it says 'Late Show with David Letterman.'" Letterman continues. "You can have that piece from the marquee," Shaffer adds. For more, you can check out the video below. You can participate in the sweepstakes at GiveAwayDave.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!