David Tennant Returns To Luther Arkwright As Well As Doctor Who

David Tennant isn't just coming back to Doctor Who. He's also coming back to Luther Arkwright. In 2005, Big Finish dropped the audio adventure, Luther Arkwright: The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, based on Bryan Talbot's apocalyptic comic book series published from 1978.

And now David Tennant reprises the role of Luther Arkwright in an adaptation of the sequel, Heart Of Empire, 18 years after the first audio adaptation, adapted by Mark Wright, for release in June 2023. The story focuses on Luther Arkwright's daughter Victoria, played by Georgina Hellier, set 23 years after the original tale.

The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire will also include returning cast members India Fisher as Queen Anne, Siri O'Neal as Rose, Robert Jezek as Karl, and Jez Fielding as Harry Fairfax and Dr John Dee.

David Tennant said "Luther Arkwright was introduced to me by Big Finish with the script of the first instalment. When I read it, I was captivated. There's something very hypnotic about the world that Bryan Talbot creates. It was hugely appealing! What a treat that we've gotten to revisit this world and these characters." Bryan Talbot added "After their great adaptation of The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, I can't wait to hear Big Finish's production of the second story, Heart of Empire. I'm especially pleased that David Tennant is reprising his role as Luther Arkwright."

The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire is now available at special pre-order prices until November, as a collector's edition 2-disc CD box set (+ download for just £15.99) or digital download only (for just £12.99) from www.bigfinish.com. The comic itself, published in 2001 from Dark Horse Comics, can be found here.

Director and Executive Producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said "I'm so excited to be returning to Bryan's work with Heart of Empire. I first came across The Adventures of Luther Arkwright in a small comic shop whilst at university. I was immediately caught up in the amazing world that Bryan created and the vivid characters that inhabited that world. It was truly ahead of its time. It's been wonderful working with the original cast. David, India, Siri, Robert and Jez have all shown such love for the original production and have enjoyed working with each other again after all this time. They are joined by new characters played by Emily Haigh, Georgina Hellier and Ahmed Hamad who all bring something new to the series."

Producer Heather Challands added "The Luther Arkwright series is so rich with material, spanning parallel worlds, involving supernatural powers, reconfiguring historical events and figures. It's just full to the brim with loud, unapologetic Sci-Fi. David Tennant has done many roles for Big Finish over the years, and has gone on to do so much since he last played Luther. It's wonderful to see him return to that role as Luther comes face-to-face with the daughter who he left behind…"

THE ADVENTURES OF LUTHER ARKWRIGHT: HEART OF EMPIRE

Duration: 180 minutes approx.

Released: June 2023, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Directors: Jason Haigh-Ellery, Scott Handcock

Script Editor: Roland Moore

Written by: Bryan Talbot

Adapted by: Mark Wright

Producer: Heather Challands

Senior Producer: David Richardson

Executive Producers: Nicholas Briggs, Jason Haigh-Ellery.