Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Miniseries Coming to Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, announced Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, an original miniseries spinoff of the Days of Our Lives soap opera series. The Peacock Original limited series will also feature the return of Lisa Rinna and includes fan-favorites Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, and several others who will be familiar to long-time watchers of the daytime soap. Long-running soap operas have become not only franchises but also practically their own versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with years of continuity, storylines, and popular characters. This spinoff is a no-brainer in this age of streaming and brand-name franchises. Soap opera characters just don't wear superhero costumes. Not all the time, anyway. They do have fabulous hair, though.

As the official synopsis goes: "Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only "Days of our Lives" can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem super couples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way."

With a plot like that, why wouldn't you want to watch? It sounds like bags of crazy fun! It's a lot more fun than most network TV is these days.

The first original "Days of our Lives" limited series brings past and present residents including, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Additional beloved characters are also set to make appearances and join the hunt for stolen gems across the globe.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. NBC's Days of our Lives currently streams on Peacock. The series airs weekdays on NBC.