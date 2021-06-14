DC Tells Harley Quinn EPs Batman Doesn't Dine Feline; Selfish Lover?

You know, when we cover shows in production it's usually along the lines of casting news, teases from the casts and creative teams, a little friendly checking in with social media for any side updates (translation, someone posting something they weren't supposed to), things like that. But occasionally, you stumble upon an update that is so distinct and unique that it truly is a diamond in the rough. A twisted, disturbing, and possibly sexually repressed diamond in the rough- but one the less. Because we have Harley Quinn co-creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker offering some heartbreaking (for his partners, that is) intel on Batman's sex life. Yup, The Dark Knight Detective. Except we're learning that there are some parts of Gotham that DC Comics won't let Bats go down- if you know what we mean… (wink-wink, nudge-nudge).

But just in case you don't get ten-ton innuendo, here's the dirt. Speaking with Variety for a piece on how superhero shows are subverting the genre (yup, another one), Halpern and Schumacker explained how having a series populated by DC's villains gives them a ton more leeway to take a deep dive into violence, cursing, sexual scenarios, etc. But if they were heroes? Well, let Halpern explain what happened when they were going to have Batman get up close and personal with Catwoman's kitty from an oral perspective (we're way more proud of that line than we have any right to be). "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley' [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

To be fair, the report goes on to say that the duo has found DC Comics to be "remarkably supportive of their series and has allowed them to push the envelope numerous times"- but it's that last part that confuses me. Does DC think they have to put out a LEGO set of Batman going down on Catwoman? Should would be expecting a new Batman figure with "tongue-lashing action"? Will Bats be adding lubricant to his utility belt? So many questions would need to be answered so it's better… Oh, wait. Harley Quinn is an adult animated series aimed at adults? Oh, well… that's just nonsense then. Let The Bat help The Cat get her kitten off!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watch Harley Quinn | Season 2 Full Trailer | DC Universe | TV-MA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBjgTmkJDyQ)

Joining Cuoco on the animated series are Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.

