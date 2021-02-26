DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP Offers Season 6 Production Update

After getting a tease from Arrow star David Ramsey for the episode he's set to direct this season and then learning that the show's sixth season will be teaming up with Batwoman on Sunday nights starting May 2, there's light at the end of the tunnel for fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Now, there's a bit more good news for them to chew on with executive producer Keto Shimizu tweeting out the script cover to S06E09 "This Is Gus" (directed by Eric Dean Seaton; written by Tyron B. Carter) to let everyone know that production is now comfortably past the halfway point.

Here's a look at Shimizu's tweet:

The sixth season kicks off with opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer), "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt), "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever), "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner), "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala), "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter), and "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.