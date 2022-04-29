DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation

More sad news to report today as the other shoe dropped in a big way on the Arrowverse. DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu took to Twitter to confirm that the long-running series will not be picked up for an eighth season. The news comes as the cast, crew, writers & fans engaged in a massive Twitter campaign to #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow. The news comes not long after the news broke that the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman had also been canceled, in this case after three seasons.

Here's a look at Shimizu's tweet confirming the news from earlier this evening:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.